Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut went on a rampage on Twitter over International Pop singer, Rihanna’s tweet on Farmers’ protest. On Thursday, the micro-blogging site took action against her by deleting some of her tweets. After Rihanna’s tweet, she called protesting farmers ‘terrorists’ and even got in a spat with Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh after he dedicated a song to the pop singer titled ‘RiRi’. She went on to call him a ‘khalistani’. Twitter said in a statement that the Mnaikarnika actor’s tweets ‘violates the rules’. Also Read - NFL Star Juju Smith-Schuster Donates USD 10,000 For 'Medical Assistance to Farmers in Need in India'

“We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options”, Twitter India said in a statement. Also Read - Akshay Kumar-Saina Nehwal's 'Propaganda' Tweet Are Copied Word-to-Word, Too Much For 'India Together'?

In the last two hours, two tweets by the actor have been deleted. Also Read - Delhi-Noida Traffic Advisory: Singhu, Ghazipur Borders Remain Shut | Check Alternative Routes to Take

She even raged at a Twitter user who pulled out her old tweet where she seemingly expresses her appreciation for a song by Rihanna.

In the past, she faced a brief suspension on Twitter after she called for the beheading of producers of a “web series, Tandav, that she believed was offensive to Hindus. Reacting on Tandav controversy, she wrote, Because even Lord Krishna forgave 99 mistakes of Sheshupala…. pehle Shanti phir Kranti (Silence must be followed by revolution)…. time to take their heads off… Jai Shri Krishan.”

Earlier this week, Twitter had temporarily deactivated 250 accounts for spreading fake news. However, the accounts were later restored. The micro-blogging platform has been actively monitoring and taking steps against rules violation.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Rihanna tweeted, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.” The tweet led to a social media battle between many Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Ajay Devgn, who stand strong with the centre and International stars and Punjabi industry celebrities, who extended their support to Farmer’s protest.