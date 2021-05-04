Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended after a controversial tweet over post-election result violation in Bengal. As per the Twitter spokesperson, she repeatedly violated Twitter policy on ‘hateful conduct and abusive behaviour’. The micro-blogging site’s spokesperson told Wion, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.” Also Read - Netizens Celebrate Kangana Ranaut's Suspension With Jokes, Memes; #WellDoneTwitter Trends

Reacting to the suspension of her account, she accused Twitter of race bias. She told news agency ANI, “Twitter has only proved my point they’re Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema.” Also Read - 'Utsav ki Taiyari Karo': Kangana Ranaut's Account Suspension Prompts Avalanche of Memes on Twitter | See Best Ones

In the tweet that appeared to have spurred the action, she urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘tame’ Mamata Banerjee using his ‘virat roop’ from ‘early 2000s’ in Bengal. The tweet has also created an outrage on social media. In a series of tweets, the Manikarnika actor had made comments on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after election results were declared recently. She even demanded president rule in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee-led TMC won the recent election in the state. Her Twitter account has been mass-reported for inciting violence against the newly elected CM, eventually leading to the suspension. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reacts After Twitter Suspends Her Account Over Her Tweet on Bengal Elections

Responding To Twitter suspending her account, she posted a video on Instagram and termed the move ‘death of democracy’ with hashtags ‘Bengal Burning’ and ‘Bengal Violence’

Her tweet created an outrage and calls for action against the strident actor, whose timeline is filled with vitriolic posts.