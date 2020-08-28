Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to get in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot for her next film titled Tejas. Directed by debutant Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film will begin its shooting from December 2020. Sharing a new poster of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut on Friday morning took to social media to announce the filming date. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Warns Against Harmful Effects of Drugs

In the poster, Kangana Ranaut is seen wearing an Air Force uniform as she stands beside the fighter aircraft Tejas. “#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind #FridaysWithRSVP@sarveshmewara1 @RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @nonabains,” she tweeted along with the picture. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Now Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was Killed Because he Knew 'Dirty Secrets'



Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray the role of an Air Force pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country’s defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

Ronnie, who earlier backed Uri: The Surgical Strike which was also based on Indian forces, expressed his excitement of bringing yet another story that will inspire people to value our forces. He said he is hoping that this story will inspire many women to join the Air Force.

The first look of the film was released earlier in February which featured Kangana donning the Air Force uniform. She captioned the post, “For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out …. Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled – #TEJAS“.



Directed by Sarvesh Mewara and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Tejas is scheduled to release in April 2021 but may get pushed ahead due to pandemic.