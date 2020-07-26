Actor Kangana Ranaut has the offer to accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for ‘spreading lies’ after the director blamed the Manikarnika actor of editing out supporting roles and taking over the director’s chair. He also claimed that Kangana has rejected the offer to Tushar Hiranandani’s film Saand Ki Aankh, which starred Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, due to elderly character and having to share the screen with another leading actor. Also Read - Rumi Jaffery Opens up on His Last Conversation With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'I Knew About His Depression But He Did Not Speak About It'

Reacting to Anurag's claim, Kangana took to Twitter and wrote that she considered the director to look for age-appropriate actors to shatter the prejudice against aging women. She tweeted, "Just a clarification some woke liberals r bsy lying about SKA, Kangna nvr met @anuragkashyap72 regarding SKA,Vikas Bahel & d directr came to her house,she suggested dey hire senior actors,hiring young actors wl b the same prejudice against elderly women d film intends to fight."

“She sacrificed a good a script but their desperation ruined an opportunity of a good film about grandparents and senior actresses lost out on work who need to be seen by audiences in new light, shame on these jokers for spreading lies”, she continued.

Just a clarification some woke liberals r bsy lying about SKA, Kangna nvr met @anuragkashyap72 regarding SKA,Vikas Bahel & d directr came to her house,she suggested dey hire senior actors,hiring young actors wl b the same prejudice against elderly women d film intends to fight.. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 24, 2020

Mr Kashyap Teju was a children film inspired by The BFG, Teju had to be created in VFX infact she wasn’t even a human being. Kangana mentioned in one her interviews Teju is an alien, She wanted to give her identity to Teju, how desperate can you get!! (1/2) https://t.co/rg6ttrsoxm — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 25, 2020

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter and mentioned that he had helped Kangana with her films and also shared a good understanding with her but he doesn’t know the new, changed KAANGANA Ranaut. He also claimed in an interview with NDTV, “Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other… I called her (Kangana) and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out.”

Meanwhile, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide, Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about his death, outsider vs insider debate and nepotism in the Hindi Film industry.