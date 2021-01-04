Writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma are a married couple now. The newlywed tied the knot weeks after they announced their engagement. Taking to Instagram, Kanika shared a sneak peek from their low-key wedding on Instagram. She wrote, “Here is to #2021 #newbeginnings #himanshusharma. (sic)” Also Read - Parzaan Dastur, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Child Actor, Gets Married To Fiance Delna Shroff

For their D-Day, Kanika looked gorgeous in a magenta trousseau, while Himanshu wore a white kurta-pajama with a mustard coloured Nehru jacket. The duo started dating in 2019 and made their relationship official last year June. Also Read - Did Anil Kapoor Confirm Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Relationship on The Kapil Sharma Show?

Check Out The Photos Here:

Kanika is known for writing films such as Manmarziyaan, Judgementall Hai Kya, Kedarnath, Himanshu is known for writing Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Zero.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Himanshu is looking forward to the release of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan starrer Atrangi Re. He is also reuniting with Taapsee Pannu and Anand L Rai after Manmarziyaan for Hasina Dilruba, which also stars Vikrant Massey. She is also penning down Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming project that reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan.

Watch this space for the latest updates!