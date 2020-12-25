Singer Kanika Kapoor is one of the top Googled celebrities of 2020 but she says there’s nothing celebratory about it since she was not searched for the right reasons. In her latest interview with entertainment portal Spotboye, Kanika talked about the entire COVID-19 phase and what her family had to go through. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain More Deadly, to Cause More Deaths: Study

Kanika had contracted COVID-19 in April this year when India hadn't announced any lockdown yet. When the reports came out regarding the singer's diagnosis, she was ridiculed for allegedly evading off the screenings at the airport and hiding her travel history. Kanika was also accused of attending parties despite her travel history. While she denied all the allegations, the criticism continued to pour in and Kanika now revealed that it was such that her kids also got death threats.

She was quoted as saying, "During this phase, I was very sad and disturbed because I was getting death threats, my kids were getting threats like you should kill yourself."

The Baby Doll singer added that many people also told her that her career was over. “Lot of nasty messages were sent to us which was not nice. A lot of people also said that her career is finished. But nobody realised that she is a single mother and after doing so much hard work and staying away from her kids. She has made this career,” she said.

Kanika was one of the many women against whom people launched an absolute witch-hunt this year because they were known female faces who landed up in vulnerable situations.