Singer Kanika Kapoor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming wish for her friend and producer Ekta Kapoor. The latter is celebrating her 45th birthday today and social media is filled with lovely wishes from her industry colleagues. In her Instagram post, Kanika talked about the time when Ekta trusted her talent more than anyone else and believed in her. She said Ekta was the person who saw potential in her even before she herself knew that she could be a singer.

The caption on Kanika's post read, "Happy birthday to a truly special person , someone who has been part of my incredible journey in this wonderful city, someone who took a chance on a young girl back in 2013 – who had belief in my voice , my talent and my potential long before I knew I did. Who has stood by me through trying times and someone who I know always will. On your birthday I wish u abundant happiness and love , may all your dreams come true. Love you @ektarkapoor 🎂🥰🌈" (sic)

Kanika has recently recovered from COVID-19. The singer had contracted the deadly virus in March after which she was taken to the hospital and quarantined for a few weeks. After being discharged, the singer made a long post on Instagram in which she explained her journey of fighting the coronavirus and how she became the target of trolls. Kanika clarified that she had not opposed any rules or hid her medical history as many reports suggested. She said she had been cooperating well with the medical staff and is ready to help others who are fighting the disease. It was later reported that the singer tried to donate her plasma to help those who are infected with the virus but due to lack of required level of haemoglobin in her blood, she was denied from proceeding ahead.