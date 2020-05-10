Singer Kanika Kapoor wished her mom on Mother’s Day with a beautiful set of pictures. The popular singer, who was recently in buzz after being tested positive for COVID-19, shared some never-seen-before pictures of herself posing with her mom. Each picture radiated more warmth and affection than the other. In one picture, Kanika’s mom was seen posing with the singer’s kids. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Unable to Donate Plasma Due to Low Heamoglobin, Senior Official Says 'Has to Wait For Few Days'

The singer has been living under self-isolation for over two months now after being infected with the coronavirus in late March. Kanika is maintaining all the protocols of social distancing and has also completed her entire treatment in Lucknow. Her Mother's Day post shows a ray of happiness and liveliness back in her life after all these tough weeks. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, various reports suggested that Kanika was willing to donate her blood for the COVID-19 plasma therapy. However, in the last month, when she got herself checked to know if she was fit to donate blood, she found out that her haemoglobin levels were low. Doctors suggested that she should wait for some more days to have her haemoglobin level up to donate blood for the therapy.

Kanika was the first Bollywood celebrity to have diagnosed with the deadly infection. She was also accused of showing utter negligence while dealing with her illness and hiding her travel history. However, in her statements later, Kanika denied all the reports and maintained that she cooperated well with everyone and took due care of herself and others ever since she got to know that she had contracted the virus.