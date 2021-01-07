Comedian Kapil Sharma has been duped of Rs 5.5 crore by car designer Dilip Chhabria. The popular car designer was arrested on December 29 in connection with car finance and a fake registration racket. As per the reports, Kapil had paid the whopping amount to Chhabria for designing his new vanity van but it was never delivered. Also Read - Woman Fraudulently Uses Ratan Tata's Car Number, Case Exposed After Challan Sent to His Office

Today (January 7), Kapil was spotted leaving the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) office in Mumbai. During his visit, he met the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, and other officials from the Crime Intelligence Unit regarding his complaint against the car designer. Kapil also shared that he decided to meet the police commissioner after he read about Chhabria's arrest in the newspapers. Previously, he had filed a complaint against the car designer with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police.

The comedian reached the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office today around 2 pm and met the CIU head, API Sachin Waze, and asked him to probe the case against Dilip Chhabria. He also recorded his statement against him and then went on to meet Param Bir Singh.

Kapil Sharma said, “I read about Dilip Chhabria and his scam in newspapers and that is when I decided to meet Mumbai Police Commissioner. We had also asked Chhabria to design a vanity van for which full payment was done but he didn’t deliver. We had also complained to EOW earlier regarding it. I am happy that people like Chhabria are being arrested. There are a lot many people involved in white-collar crime. I do not have the exact amount that we paid, that is known to my accountant.”

Dilip Chhabria was held under the PIC sections 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections of forgery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is known for giving futuristic makeovers to cars and his arrest has sent shock waves across the auto design industry.

