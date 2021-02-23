On Monday, comedian and actor Kapil Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a wheelchair. Now, he has finally broken his silence and revealed what happened to him. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said that he injured his back in the gym and hence, he was in a wheelchair. He was quoted as saying, “I am good, bas gym mein thoda back injury ho gayi, it will be fine in a few days, thank you for the concern, regards. (Injured my back at the gym).” Also Read - Kapil Sharma Lashes Out At Paparazzi For Hounding Him For Pictures As He Makes His Exit From Airport in Wheelchair

During his exit from the airport, he lashed out at the paparazzi for hounding him for pictures. It so happened that photographers rushed to get good clicks of him but he angrily snapped at them and accused them of misbehaving. n the viral video that is doing rounds of social media, he can be heard saying, “Oye, hato peeche saare tumlog (Move out of the way). Tumlog badtameeziyaan karte ho (You misbehave).” A man, who is escorting Kapil, is seen speaking to the shutterbugs and urging them to delete the video. One photographer even said, “He called us idiots, we will not delete it.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy earlier this month. Announcing the happy news, Kapil made the big announcement on Twitter and wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude.” The couple has not yet revealed the name of their son or shared any pictures of him. They also have one -year-old daughter named Anayra.

On the work front, The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air because he wants to be there for Ginni and his kids. To which, Bharti Singh recommended him to take paternity leave.