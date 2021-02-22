Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma was snapped on Monday morning in a wheelchair as he made his exit from the airport on the wheelchair. However, he lost his cool as the paparazzi hounded him at the airport. It so happened that photographers rushed to get good clicks of him but he angrily snapped at them and accused them of misbehaving. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Shares Super Cute Picture of Daughter Anayra, Neeti Mohan Calls Her 'Mini Ginni'

In the viral video that is doing rounds of social media, he can be heard saying, "Oye, hato peeche saare tumlog (Move out of the way). Tumlog badtameeziyaan karte ho (You misbehave)." A man, who is escorting Kapil, is seen speaking to the shutterbugs and urging them to delete the video. One photographer even said, "He called us idiots, we will not delete it."

Watch the video here:

Earlier this month, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Announcing the happy news, Kapil made the big announcement on Twitter and wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude.” The couple has not yet revealed the name of their son or shared any pictures of him. They also have one -year-old daughter named Anayra.

Last month, Kapil confirmed that his show, The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air because he wants to be there for Ginni and his kids. To which, Bharti Singh recommended him to take paternity leave.