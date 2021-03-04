Mumbai: Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma shared an adorable video of his daughter Anayra as she grooved to the beats of Jingle Bell. She can be seen clad in a cute baby night suit as she plays with her toys and grooves to the song crooned by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Sharing the video, Kapil called his daughter ‘a little rockstar’. The host of Kapil Sharma Show is currently on paternity leave as he welcomed his second baby with his wife Ginni Chathrath last month. He has taken some time off to spend some time with his family and is expected to return after a break in a refurbished format. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Shares Unseen Yet Emotional Video of Late Punjabi Folk Singer Sardool Sikander

Watch Adorable Video Here:

Kapil might be on a break from the small screen but he is set to make his digital debut with a Netflix film. Earlier this week, he shared that he is doing something special with Netflix and even shared a promo on Wednesday. Speaking about his association with Netflix, he had said in an interview, “2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity. I always wanted to be on Netflix but I didn’t have their number (laughs). I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon.” Also Read - Kapil Sharma Finally Breaks Silence on Being on Wheelchair, Says 'Injured My Back in Gym'

It is not clear what Kapil Sharma will be doing but there are speculations that he will either headline a comedy series or host a chat show. The show will premiere later this year. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Lashes Out At Paparazzi For Hounding Him For Pictures As He Makes His Exit From Airport in Wheelchair