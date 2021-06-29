Mumbai: Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar on Tuesday announced his new project based on the courtroom battle between former President of the National Congress and member of Viceroy’s Executive Council, C Sankaran Nair, and British Rule over Jallianwala Bagh Massacre titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. Making the big announcement on his official Twitter handle, he talked about the storyline of the film and wrote, “This film unravels the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Sankaran Nair’s bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting the truth. (sic)” Also Read - 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone Approached By Karan Johar For A Movie? Here's What Italian Star Has To Say

The official statement further stated that the film is inspired by real-life events and adapted from the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire' written by Raghu Palat (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife, Pushpa Palat. It further read, "The film will be directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and will go on floors shortly. Lead cast to be announced soon."

He captioned it, "Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. More details to follow soon, stay tuned! (sic)"

Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. pic.twitter.com/klJgD1FNZp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2021

What Was The Case All About And Who is C Sankaran Nair?

C Sankaran Nair was the president of the Indian National Congress in Amaravathi in 1897. After Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, he resigned from the Viceroy’s Executive Council. Soon after that, he left for England to ensure ‘there would be no Jallianwala Bagh again in India.’ As per the book, Sankaran held Michael O’Dwyer responsible for the massacre and was sued by O’Dwyer. O’Dwyer won the case with only political economists Harold Laski as the dissenting juryman in an 11 to 1 decision. Reportedly, he said that he will forgo the damages of Rs 7,000 if Nair apologised, which he refused to do despite it being a big amount.

