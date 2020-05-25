Filmmaker Karan Johar, who turns a year older today, has celebrated his birthday amid the coronavirus lockdown with his children, Yash and Roohi Johar, and mother Hiroo Johar. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video from the cake cutting celebrations at home. In the video, Karan shoots the clip as his children blow the candle and then cut the cake on behalf of him. He can be heard saying if he can eat the cake today but Yash says he should not eat the cake as he will go fat. Also Read - Ekta Kapoor’s Love-Filled Birthday Wish Video For Karan Johar Has Unseen BTS Videos, Pictures And a Lot More

To which, Karan replies that it is his birthday and he wants to eat the cake. Meanwhile, Yash and Roohi start eating the cake and the video ends with Toodles signature. Also Read - Karan Johar Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt Post Adorable Pictures to Wish KJo

Watch the video here:



Karan is known for his films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) followed by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Student of The Year among others. He has also forayed into digital space with The Lust Stories, The Ghost Stories, and Guilty.

Now, he is prepping for his next film Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Talking about the film, Karan said earlier in an interview, “It’s a story of Mughal ruler Shahjahan’s two sons – Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh, and their tryst with the throne.”

As per the reports, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal plays the role of two brothers while Anil Kapoor essays the role of Shahjahan. Kareena is believed to be playing the role of Jahanara Begum – the first lady of the Mughal empire. Takht is slated to hit the screens on December 24, 2021.