Mumbai: Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar had added another swanky car to his automobile collection. The Bigg Boss OTT host has bought Audi A8 L worth Rs 1.58 crores. The luxury car comes with perforated seats, ambient lighting, a virtual cockpit, dual touchscreen infotainment system, rear-seat entertainment system including two tablets, a 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine that belts out a maximum power output of 336 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque and it can complete the 0 km/h to 100 km/h run in just 5.7 seconds.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Full Contestant List: Ridhima Pandit, Divya Agarwal, Manasvi Vashist and THESE Contestants To Enter Karan Johar's Show

Karan Johar over the years has bought several luxury cars including the Jaguar XJ L, Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, among others. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT House Photos: Take a Tour of Grand Dining Area, Bedroom With Bunk Beds And More

Check Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audi India (@audiin)



Last month, Ranveer Singh bought the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, which was launched in India last month at Rs 2.43 crore. Currently, these are the most expensive SUVs in India. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Bajre Da Sitta Singer Neha Bhasin Is First Confirmed Contestant | Watch Promo

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will be hosting the digital version of Bigg Boss OTT for the six-week run on Voot. The show will premiere on August 8 and the show will seamlessly move into Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss season 15 with Salman Khan as the host. Bigg Boss 15 is expected to hit the TV screens on September 19.

In a statement, Karan Johar expressed his happiness over hosting the show and told IANS, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT… it will surely be Over the Top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style, and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it!”