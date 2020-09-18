After staying away from the media for over three months, filmmaker Karan Johar was finally clicked by the paparazzi on Thursday as he jetted out of the city with his family. The popular director has reportedly moved to Goa for a nice vacation after spending around six months into lockdown due to COVID-19. Also Read - Karan Johar's Statement Face Mask With a Quirky Message is a Must-See

KJo was clicked with his mom Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Roohi at the Kalina airport. The director wore a stylish shirt and carried his favourite neon backpack. However, what caught everyone’s attention was his mask that came with a clear message about maintaining social distancing. Karan’s mask read, “If you’re reading this, you’re too close”. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic: Google Reminds People to ‘Wear Mask And Save Lives’ Through Animated Doodle

It’s been tough three months for KJo ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in June because of the wide trolling and hatred he had to go through on social media. A section of people believes that nepotism, favouritism, and groupism in the film industry are the main reasons behind SSR allegedly slipping into depression and taking his own life. KJo has refrained himself from commenting on the matter except for that one post that he made on the day of SSR’s death.

On the work front, his next directorial – Takht, has been put on a back-burner for many reasons. One of the untitled films from his production house is currently been shot in Goa. The Shakun Batra directorial has Deepika Padukone, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday in important roles.