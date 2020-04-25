Filmmaker Karan Johar has debuted his new lockdown look on social media and it is loved by all. For the first time, Karan has flaunted his grey hair look on Varun Dhawan’s birthday and it was like a good surprise for him. During a video chat with Varun on his birthday, Karan was seen sporting grey hair look and said, “I am debuting with this look of mine with silver hair on your Insta chat and on your birthday.” Varun quickly complimented him and said, “You look like a Bond villain.” Also Read - Varun Dhawan Gets The Funniest And Loveliest Wishes From Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor on 33rd Birthday

When Varun asked Karan that why he did not colour his hair, h replied, "Anyway my kids (Yash and Roohi) are calling me buddha, so I thought let me just flaunt my grays a bit. We are anyway at home with my kids and mom, I don't have to show it to anyone and also giving a break to my hair from all the chemicals."

The Street Dancer 3D actor also shared a snippet of the video call on YouTube and it has gobe insanely viral.

On the work front, Karan Johar will be directing his much-awaited film Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor among others. The film is based on the Mughal era. Earlier, in his interview with Neha Dhupia, Karan had revealed that it’s the story about Mughal ruler Shahjahan’s two sons – Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh, and their tryst with the throne. Kareena is believed to be playing the role of Jahanara Begum – the first lady of the Mughal empire while Anil essays the role of the king Shahjahan.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.