Filmmaker Karan Johar has responded to the notice sent by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) asking for an explanation regarding the alleged drug party video that went viral last year. As reported by news agency PTI, an NCB official confirmed that the director was asked to explain the video and submit a reply by Friday. In his written reply now, he wrote that no drugs were consumed at the party. “Johar was asked to give details of the party. Accordingly, the NCB on Friday received a reply from him to the notice. In the reply, Johar maintained that no drug was consumed at the party,” the agency quoted an official as saying. Also Read - NCB Sends Notice to Karan Johar 3 Months After Manjinder Singh Sirsa's Complaint Over Alleged Drug Party Video

News channel NDTV also tweeted the same and wrote, “Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar submits written reply to anti-drugs agency NCB, denying usage of drugs at his house party in July last year.” Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB Asks Karan Johar to 'Explain' The Viral Party Video Featuring Big Stars?

Earlier in September this year, when the controversy erupted in the wake of the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Johar took to his social media handles to deny the allegations. His long statement also mentioned that he was willing to take legal action against the media organisations who were making such baseless allegations in his name without any evidence at hand.

The NCB’s notice to Johar was the result of a complaint lodged by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleging that the celebs were consuming drugs at the party and they looked ‘high’ in the video that was shot at Johar’s residence in July last year. He had also claimed that he registered the same complaint with the Mumbai Police last year but no investigation was done then.

The alleged party video shows Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar, Mira Kapoor, Natasha and director Shakun Batra among a few other guests posing for the camera.