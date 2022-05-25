Karan Johar Birthday Party: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar rang in his 50th birthday on May 25 in style, surrounded by his close friends from the industry such as Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Seema Khan, Gauri Khan, and others. The balloons said it all: Fabulous at 50! The lavish décor at Karan Johar’s birthday is something we thought of discussing – it has long white candles, exotic white flowers, crystal chandeliers, dim lights, and more! A man with a three-tier birthday cake was also seen entering Karan’s house.Also Read - Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Karan Johar Lands in Legal Trouble After Pakistani Singer Accuses Him of Plagiarism - Check Tweet!

Karan Johar used his rooftop as a perfect party spot. Shared by Karan’s close friend Manish Malhotra, the clipping shows long dining tables placed in a line and decorated with flowers and candles. Sharing the video on Instagram, Manish wrote, “The most beautiful setting tonight @karanjohar. Happy birthday!” Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Comic Caper on Divorce And Infidelity Gets a Thumbs up From Netizens

Inside Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash:

Fabolous at 50! balloons for Karan Johar

It has been reported that Karan Johar hired two celebrity chefs Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand for his party who cooked a memorable meal. One of them has previously created meals for America’s former President, Barack Obama and India’s former Prime Minister, Mr Manmohan Singh.

On the work front, Karan Johar has been busy with his directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. KJo has roped in yesteryear stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Happy birthday, Karan Johar!