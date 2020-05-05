Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his pictures on social media flaunting his salt and pepper look and also revealed that he is available for father’s role. Yes, you heard us right! Stating that his acting stint was scarier than the coronavirus but ‘there is no harm in hoping for a second chance’. He further said that for all the ‘risk-taking director’ he is all ready for playing father’s role. He adds at the end ‘at 48 with a poor track record I promise I can’t afford to be choosy’. Also Read - I For India: Karan Johar Reveals Concert Collects More Than Rs 52 Crore Funds For Fight Against COVID-19

Taking to Instagram, he shared a selfie flaunting his grey hair look and the caption will definitely leave you in splits. He wrote, “I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors, to all risk-taking filmmakers, to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences, I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise I can’t afford to be choosy)” (sic) Also Read - 'No Assumptions Please'! Karan Johar Requests All to Not Speculate About His Films And Increase Stress

Check out the post here:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will be directing his much-awaited film Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor among others. The film is based on the Mughal era. Earlier, in his interview with Neha Dhupia, Karan had revealed that it’s the story about Mughal ruler Shahjahan’s two sons – Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh, and their tryst with the throne. Kareena is believed to be playing the role of Jahanara Begum – the first lady of the Mughal empire while Anil essays the role of the king Shahjahan.