Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 62nd birthday on Wednesday in an intimate dinner with the family members and close friends. She later took to Instagram to thank all for the lovely wishes and highlight the importance of having good relationships in life. Her post also carried a few pictures from the celebrations and one of them featured Karan Johar. The filmmaker has neither made any appearance nor spoken out on anything after receiving hatred on social media post-Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

In the picture that Neetu shared online, KJo could be making a family pose with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, Reema Jain and Armaan Jain among others. The filmmaker looks into the camera and smiles as Ranbir and Riddhima get goofy with their mom. Check out the pictures here:

The dinner was hosted by Riddhima at their residence. It was the first celebration at the Kapoor residence after actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Neetu looked graceful in her black outfit while Riddhima wore white separates and Ranbir looked his suave self in a green floral shirt. The pictures that the veteran actor shared on her birthday spoke volumes of the love and bonding between the family members and showed just how much everyone loves to put a smile on each other’s faces.