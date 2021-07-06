Mumbai: Filmmaker-director Karan Johar has managed to pull off an impressive casting couch for his upcoming directorial film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. After revealing the star cast of the film, now the makers have unveiled the names of other cast members and it will leave you happy. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. As per the reports, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, who will play the role of Alia’s grandparents, and Jaya Bachchan, who will essay the role of Ranveer’s grandmother. Also Read - Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Recollecting Five Major Controversies | Watch Video

Ranveer, Alia, and Karan took to their respective social media handles to introduce the evergreen actors as part of the main cast of the film. Sharing the video, Ranveer said that he feels honoured to share the screen space with the legendary actors. He wrote, "Meet The Parivaar. Honoured to share the screen with these legends of Hindi cinema- Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi! (sic)"

Earlier today, Karan Johar announced his new project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Karan wrote, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. This anokhi kahani is coming to your screens in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK. (sic)" The film is expected to hit the screens 2022. The film features Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani.

On Monday, Karan Johar teased fans with the upcoming announcement on the project. He tweeted, “his is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home – all at once. It’s time to go back to my favourite place, it’s time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family.”