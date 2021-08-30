Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed in a new post on Instagram that his mother Hiroo Johar underwent ‘two massive surgeries’ in the past eight months. He further said that she ‘endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit’ and has a ‘zest for life’ just like a millennial. In the video shared by Karan, Hiroo can be seen sitting in the wheelchair and thanking her doctors for Spinal Fusion Surgery and right knee replacement surgery.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Gives Foot Massage to Shamita Shetty And Strokes Her Hair, Fans Call it 'Ganda Vala Pyar'

Karan wrote, “My Mother … My super hero! She has had two massive surgeries in the lockdown…. In the past 8 months… Her Spinal Fusion Surgery ( the brilliance of DR BHOJRAJ) and her right knee replacement ( the Genius of DR MANIAR ) She endured both surgeries with her indomitable spirit and a sense of humour…. She is nearly 79 but has the spirit and zest for life as a millennial does! I am so so proud of her …. I love you so much Mama! Your babies are waiting at a home with a cake and a song! (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Reveals If His Elimination Or Karan Johar's Behaviour Towards His Was Unfair

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is heaping praises for Shershaah. JHe is also bankrolling Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. He is also directing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from these, he has Sooryavanshi, Dostana 2, and Brahmastra in his pipeline as a producer. He is also hosting Bigg Boss OTT currently.