Filmmaker Karan Johar was asked to submit the details regarding the alleged drug party video that happened at his residence in July 2019. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sought a reply from the director on the basis of a few questions figured by the Directorate of Forensic Science (FDS) lab in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As reported by Mid-Day, KJo was asked to provide details regarding the authenticity of the video and submit the device on which the video was shot. However, the popular filmmaker failed to bring out the original device and mentioned that it has got misplaced. Also Read - Karan Johar Denies Drugs Usage at Party, Submits Written Reply to NCB After Receiving Notice

The DFS sources told the daily that the NCB had only sought information regarding the authenticity of the video. And even though they have found the video to be genuine, more clarity can only be given if they have the device on which the 29-seconds video was originally shot. Also Read - NCB Sends Notice to Karan Johar 3 Months After Manjinder Singh Sirsa's Complaint Over Alleged Drug Party Video

On Thursday, when Johar sent his representative to the agency office in Mumbai, he sent a few documents and a pen-drive and informed the anti-narcotics agency that the device is not available with him. Zonal Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede mentioned that they are now examining the details given by the filmmaker. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB Asks Karan Johar to 'Explain' The Viral Party Video Featuring Big Stars?

The daily also reported that the NCB never asked the forensic team to seek details about the ‘white-coloured thing’ seen in the video. While many have alleged that it’s a drug powder, others have suggested that it could just be a reflection of light on the leather couch.

Talking about the same, a forensic expert from Mumbai FSL was quoted as saying, “The distance between the lens and the substance seen in the video is very important. If the distance is long, then no lab will be able to confirm whether the object seen in the video is a white substance or a reflection of light.”

The entire inquiry took place following a complaint filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa in September this year. In the same month, Johar also released an official statement through his social media accounts and denied all the allegations. He clearly stated that ‘no drugs were consumed’ at the party. The same clarification was repeated in his reply to the NCB on Friday.

The agency is probing an alleged Bollywood drug scandal ever since a few links between peddlers and celebrities have emerged during the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.