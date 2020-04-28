Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar shared a hilarious video on his Instagram account in which he has swapped his face with Rishi Kapoor in the video of the iconic song Main Shaayar Toh Nahi from iconic 70s film Bobby. Also Read - Karan Johar Apologises For His Social Media Posts After a Sarcastic Video 'Thanking Celebs' Amid COVID-19 Scare Goes Viral

Sharing the video on his official Instagram account, Karan Johar wrote, “The Magic of Face mapping”… Raj Kapoor was one of my all time favourite film makers!!!! and Rishi Kapoor is my all time favourite actor!! This is a present to me by Sandeep @2ouringsandy I’d like to thank him for this gift, one that I will always treasure!!!! I also want to tell all of you to please go ahead and laugh!!! You are totally allowed to!!!! artist @sanjaytrimbakkar.” Also Read - Karan Johar Debuts His Grey Hair Look on Social Media, Varun Dhawan Calls Him 'Bond Villian'

This iconic song is from 1973’s blockbuster movie Bobby which marked Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia’s big Bollywood debut and emerged as one of the biggest hits of that year. The moive was helmed by Raj Kapoor.

Soon after Karan shared the video on photo-sharing platform Instagram, Rishi Kapoor’s Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor was one of the first users to react to the video. She shared a clapping hands and laughing emoji.

The video has gone viral on social media and many celebs such as Vishal Dadlani and Abhishek Bachchan also reacted and commented on it.

Karan Johar has been very active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown.