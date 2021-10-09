Mumbai: After Aryan Khan‘s bail plea was rejected in connection with the drugs probe case, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence on Friday night. If reports are to be believed, Karan Johar, who is a close friend of the Khan family was spotted at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Reportedly, Karan Johar visited Mannat with senior advocate Rustam N Mulla. Currently, Advocate Satish Maneshinde has been representing Aryan Khan in court. Manishinde is the same lawyer who fought for Rhea Chakraborty last year.Also Read - Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected After Court Says it is 'NOT MAINTAINABLE' - What Does This Mean?

Karan Johar is not the first celebrity who has come forth to support Shah Rukh Khan in the hour of need. Earlier, Raveena Tandon, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta, Mika Singh, and Sussanne Khan had also spoken up in favour of Shah Rukh Khan’s son. Also Read - Aryan Khan To Not Get Any ‘Special Treatments’ Inside Arthur Road Jail

Aryan Khan was presented in Mumbai’s magistrate court on Friday. The court rejected his bail plea by calling it ‘not maintainable’. The court further agreed with the NCB that since drugs were seized (even if not recovered from Aryan), a sessions court must hear the matter. Also Read - Aryan Khan's Full Statement in Court During Bail Hearing on Friday | 6 Points

Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan in the court had argued that the NCB could have investigated all his connections in the days for which he was kept in its custody and that there was no need for judicial custody in the matter. He also reiterated that nothing was found from Aryan Khan when NCB detained him. Aryan Khan will now file a bail application in the Sessions court. For now, Aryan Khan is lodged in Mumbai Arthur Road Jail.