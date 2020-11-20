The Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has sent a letter to Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions over alleged violation of Title Registration rules after receiving a complaint from director Madhur Bhandarkar. The latter had requested IMPPA to take an action against KJo’s production company for allegedly using the title ‘Bollywood Wives’ registered with the Producers’ Guild of India after he refused to allow the usage of the title in Netflix series ‘The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives‘. Also Read - Madhur Bhandarkar Openly Slams Karan Johar, Begins a Title War Over Netflix Series 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Once IMPPA received the complaint, it wrote to the Producers' Guild to know if the title 'Bollywood Wives' was already registered in the name of Madhur Bhandarkar's company. In its official mail to the IMPPA, the Guild confirmed that Bhandarkar had got the same title registered with him. In its letter to Dharma, IMPPA wrote, "We are sending herewith a copy of email dt. 20th Nov. 2020 received from GUILD confirming that they have not registered the title 'The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' in your favour, and you are requested to inform how you are using the same without registering it which is a blatant violation of Title Registration rules." (sic)

Confirming that the same title is not registered in the name of Dharma Productions, the Guild replied, "With reference to your mail and the attachments therein, this is to inform you that the Guild has not registered the said title in favour of Dharma Productions."

Tha matter was highlighted by Bhandarkar in his tweet when he tagged both Johar and his business partner Apoorva Mehta on Friday and said that it’s ‘morally and ethically wrong’ on their part to tweak the title registered in his name and use it for their Netflix series ‘The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives’. His tweet read, “Dear @karanjohar

U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title.” (sic)

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a new reality series by Netflix India that features Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor showing off the ‘fabulous lives’ they lead as the ‘wives’ of famous actors. The show is being premiered on November 27.