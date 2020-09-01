Karan Johar, who took a break from social media after getting heavily trolled for nepotism, made his comeback a few days back. It was three years back when he turned an author and released his autobiography named ‘An Unsuitable Boy’. Now, he has announced the second book, which will be a children’s book inspired by his twins Yash and Roohi. The title of the book is ‘The Big Thoughts of Little Luv’ which will talk about his experience of parenthood. Also Read - Spread Only Love: Karan Johar is Back on Twitter, Wishes Everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi

Taking to social media, he shared an adorable video featuring Yash and Roohi. The video alongside reads, “You’ve been watching the most adorable videos these munchkins online. Inspired by his twins and his experiences of parenting, Karan Johar has written his first-ever children’s book! This charming funny book looks at how we impose differences between girls and boys as we raise them. Beautifully illustrated, this book tells the story of twins Luv and Kusha. As they try to understand gender and the ways in which we treat boys and girls differently.” Also Read - Gunjan Saxena Controversy: IAF Officer Sreevidya Rajan Says Gunjan Told The Makers About 'Two Female Pilots'

He captioned it, “Am excited to share something special with all of you….my first picture book for kids ….#thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar ! The picture book will be published by @juggernaut.in.” (sic) Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Launches Fresh Attack at Karan Johar, Wants His Padma Shri To Be Taken Back

Watch the video here:



Earlier, talking about fatherhood, Karan had said, “My life has changed since Roohi and Yash arrived. At 44, this is my biggest blockbuster. I still haven’t realised the enormity of what’s happened. They’re only two months old. And all they do is eat, sleep, burp, wail and poop. Kabhi khushi, kabhie gham! While I stare at them in wonder. But I can’t get over the fact that they are mine.”

“It’s like a powerful switch has suddenly come on in my life, filling the emptiness in my personal space with new energy. I get teary-eyed just looking at them. It’s surreal to think of them as my daughter and son. It’s daunting even, but in a gorgeous way, when I wake up suddenly at night to remember that I have life breathing in the next room that I’m totally accountable for. My universe was Dad, Mom, and films. But now there are Roohi and Yash. My two new friends”, he added.