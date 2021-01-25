Actor Varun Dhawan got married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous dressed in an exquisite outfit by designer Manish Malhotra. After the newlyweds officially released their wedding pictures for the fans on social media, Varun’s mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar also took to Instagram to share a beautiful note. Also Read - It’s Official! Varun Dhawan Marries Natasha Dalal, Couple Shares First Pictures – View Posts

In the caption of his long post congratulating Varun and Natasha, KJo wrote how he feels super proud to see his 'student' embarking on a new journey in life with his loved one by his side. He recalled how he first met Varun and then saw him growing into a fabulous person. Karan said that when he saw the actor taking his pheras, he almost felt like a parent who was blessing his child for his new life.

The caption on the post read, "I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be …sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent…. that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment… my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life… congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ….love you ❤️❤️❤️" (sic)

Varun and Natasha tied the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals in Alibaug. The couple chose to keep everything about their wedding quite subtle and simple with only 50 guests in attendance and the blessings of their family members. Natasha looked pretty in a white crystal lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra that she styled with white chooda (traditional bangles for the bride), white flowers in hair, and sleek diamond jewellery. Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni.

Together, Varun and Natasha looked like a dreamy couple, exactly what their fans had imagined. We wish them the best for life!