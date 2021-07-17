Mumbai: Producer-Filmmaker Karan Johar’s dream project Takht starring an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor among others has been reportedly shelved. As per the reports, Karan Johar has called off the project for several reasons and instead wants to focus on doing the light-hearted romantic family film.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Newborn Son Jeh Ali Khan's First-Ever Pic, Baby Boy Looks Like Brother Taimur

A source close to the development informed Filmfare that the film was a collaboration between Dharma Productions and Fox Star but Fox Star folded up and its replacement has been re-examining its long-standing relationship with Dharma Productions. The source also pointed out that the story was based on rather ‘controversial Mughal history’. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli Unveils Making of Biggest Action Drama Ever, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt Share Their Experience

The source was quoted as saying, “Takht made no sense in the present context. It was meant to be an expensive historical costume drama, a collaboration between Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and Fox-Star. But Fox-star folded up and its replacement has been re-examining its long-standing relationship with Dharma Productions. Also, it was based on rather controversial Moghul history.” Also Read - Police Complaint Against Kareena Kapoor Khan For Hurting Religious Sentiments Over Book Title 'Pregnancy Bible'

The film was based on Mughal Ruler Shahjahan’s two sons – Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh and their tryst for the throne.

On July 6, Karan Johar announced his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film features Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani. Apart from the star cast, the film will reportedly also feature Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, who will play the role of Alia’s grandparents, and Jaya Bachchan, who will essay the role of Ranveer’s grandmother. The film is expected to hit the screens in 2022.

Apart from these, Karan Johar has a number of projects including Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Madhuri Dixit starrer Finding Anamika, Dostana 2, Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi and season two of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. He also has a project based on the courtroom battle between former President of the National Congress and member of Viceroy’s Executive Council, C Sankaran Nair, and British Rule over Jallianwala Bagh Massacre titled The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair in his pipeline.