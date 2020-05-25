The pandemic Coronavirus has infected many people and it is the worst in Maharashtra compared to other parts of India. After Boney Kapoor’s two staff members tested positive, now Karan Johar’s two members of the household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been put under the quarantine in a section of his building and has informed the BMC, who have fumigated and sterilised the building as per the norms. Also Read - Arjun Bijlani's Building Gets Sealed After Doctor's Family Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Actor Says 'I am Worried'

Karan shared an official statement on Twitter and revealed that the family and other staff members are all safe and display no symptoms. He also added that they all have taken the swab test and have tested negative but the family will remain in isolation for the next 14 days. Also Read - Varun Dhawan's Maternal Aunt Loses Battle to Covid-19 in US, Actor Shares Heartfelt Post

The statement reads, “I’d like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms. The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to.” Also Read - Boney Kapoor’s Two More House Helps Test Positive For Coronavirus

“We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we’re sure that they will be fighting fit soon! These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe”, it further added.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India has reached up to 1,38,845 and deaths are 4,021.