Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media sharing a glimpse of her husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur doing yoga. Bebo shared the picture and mentioned that they all are an inspiration for each other. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan 'Frees Her Mind' in Ravishing White-Pink Bikini Look On International Yoga Day

In the picture shared by Kareena, Saif and Taimur can be seen performing yoga asanas and they look cutest. “Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son… we’re always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home (sic),” Kareena wrote. Also Read - International Yoga Day 2021 Highlights: India Celebrates Yoga Day; President, Union Ministers Participate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Also Read - Yoga Day 2021: PM Modi to Address International Yoga Day Programme at 6.30 AM on Monday

Earlier today, Kareena shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen doing yoga. The actor mentioned that she has been doing yoga since 2006 and that it keeps her fit and strong. She also mentioned that even though it is a little difficult to get back to it after ‘two babies and four months postpartum’, but she is doing it. “Now after two babies and four months postpartum… this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time… and of course, consistency is key… so, keep at it people On that note, I’m going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too (sic),” Kareena wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares Saif and Taimur’s pictures on social media. In April this year, on the occasion of Earth Day, she shared pictures of her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan in which the father-son duo was seen busy planting trees.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is a remake of Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks’ 1990s movie.