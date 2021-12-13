Kareena gets COVID-19: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friend Amrita Arora have been tested positive for the coronavirus. The news came on Monday after Mumbai’s Brahanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked the people who came in contact with them to get tested for the virus.Also Read - When Kareena Kapoor Thought Amitabh Bachchan Is An Evil Man, Big B Reveals All In New Blog Post

As reported by Times of India, an official statement from BMC read, "Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo an RT-PCR test." Both the actors are yet to comment on their diagnosis.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) (File pic) pic.twitter.com/wKqoqgFM4x — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

Kareena and Amrita are besties who were recently spotted partying at Rhea Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. Both the actors posed for the paparazzi and also rang in their Christmas celebrations a little early. They were joined by Malaika Arora, Poonam Damania, and Masaba Gupta.

Meanwhile, Kareena is busy with the post-production work of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha that features Aamir Khan opposite her. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film will be Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir.

We wish both Amrita and Kareena a speedy recovery!