Mumbai: As the world is celebrating Friendship Day on Sunday, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor decided to send love to her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan as well. Karisma took to social media sharing a throwback picture with sister Kareena and wished her on friendship day. She also talked about how their bond makes difficult times easier.Also Read - RRR Song 'Dosti' Released: Ram Charan, Jr NTR Bring Together 'Two Opposing Forces' This Friendship Day

In the picture, Kareena can be seen posing with a hairdryer as she is getting Karisma’s hair done. Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, “Always at it together. Sisters… making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest #happysistersday👭 #happyfriendshipday.” Also Read - Friendship Day 2021: From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ananya Pandey, Know BFF Squads of Bollywood

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Karisma’s post showering love. Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra and Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis as well. Also Read - Bucket List These Lesser-Known Road Trip Destinations to Explore With Your Squad This Friendship Day

Karisma often shares pictures with sister Kareena. Last week as well, Karisma shares a picture in which the sisters can be seen laughing their hearts out. “Always special shooting with bebo ❤️ something exciting coming soon,” Karisma had written.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was recently seen in Indian Idol 12 and dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, recently launched her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’. Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Grump. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas.