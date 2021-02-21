Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child- a boy on February 21, Sunday. As soon as Bebo’s dad Randhir Kapoor confirmed the good news, wishes started pouring in for the couple. Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and Kareena’s cousin, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani took to Instagram to write happy messages for the couple. Kareena’s fans who have been waiting to hear the good news for a long time took no time in trending Bebo’s name on social media. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Welcome Baby Boy After Son Taimur Ali Khan - Official Confirmation Inside

Confirming the good news on Sunday morning, Randhir Kapoor said, "It's true that Kareena has been blessed with a baby boy. We are all really overjoyed by this news. We are on our way to Breach Candy Hospital where she has given birth to her second child."

Kareena and Saif welcomed their first child – Taimur Ali Khan, in the year 2016. The couple announced the news of their second pregnancy during the nationwide lockdown last year. The couple had taken to social media to share the news, mentioning that the family is excited to welcome another little one after Taimur. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all your love & support – Saif & Kareena," read the actor's post on Instagram.

Kareena is currently admitted to the Breach Candy hospital. Our heartiest congratulations to the family!