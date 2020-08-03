On Raksha Bandhan, the Kapoor clan – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain sans Karisma Kapoor came together to celebrate the auspicious festival amid coronavirus scare. Sharing the glimpse of the grand family celebration, Kareena took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures featuring Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir’s friend Alia Bhatt, Aadar Jain’s friend Tara Sutaria, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and his sister Rima Jain and the children, including Kareena’s son Taimur. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda among others. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2020: Lata Mangeshkar Wishes PM Modi, He Responds With, 'I Pray For Your Health And Long Life'

Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “Family lunch. Miss you Lolo”. In the photos, Kareena looks gorgeous in yellow ethnic wear while Ranbir looks dapper in black t-shirt and cap and Alia can be seen clad in a simple ethnic kurti.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Family lunch ❤️❤️ Miss you Lolo ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 3, 2020 at 3:34am PDT



Kareena also attached Karisma’s video message where she said, “Happy rakhi to all my brothers and sister. Missing you all today, love you so much. Riddhima Kapoor also shared a selfie with Ranbir and captioned it with a heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, Kareena shared a picture of son Taimur with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya. She captioned it, “Inni wondering how Tim got that pout.”

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan shared throwback picture of her and Saif Ali Khan and many netizens thought it is Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan also shared a funny throwback video with her brother Ibrahim. She wrote, “When he says he’s always got my back…he doesn’t mean it. Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime.”



Bollywood celebrities have flooded social media with endearing posts for their brother and sisters as they celebrated Raksha Bandhan.