Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her husband Saif Ali Khan with a cute Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. The actor, who’s expecting his fourth child after Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, and Taimur, turned 50 on Sunday, August 16. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is 2 Months Pregnant, Due in March 2021, Reveals Daddy Randhir Kapoor

Kareena and Saif look head over heels in love with each other in the video where a glimpse of the actor’s tiny baby bump is also visible. They both dance the night away and also express love for each other by sharing kisses and hugs. The post speaks volumes of the lovely bonding that Saif and Kareena share. While posting the video on Instagram, she simply wrote, “Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life ❤️” (sic) Also Read - 'Couldn't Resist'! Soha Ali Khan Congratulates Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan as They Expect Their Second Child

Earlier this month, the couple announced that they are expecting an ‘addition’ to their family. Later, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor revealed that the actor is due in March next year and the family is excited to welcome another child soon. “Bebo and Saif gave us the news a few days ago. I am delighted and very very happy. Kareena is due for sometime around March next year. I am absolutely delighted, I have telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it’s a healthy, happy child,” he said.

Kareena gave birth to her first child Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016. The mother-son duo has never failed to impress the media ever since. Taimur has been the paparazzi’s favourite all these years and now baby no 2 is going to add to the same thunder!