Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has treated fans with her mesmerising black-and-white picture and her fans can’t get enough of her. Taking to Instagram, she shared her photo as she looks down at her newborn son. In the photo, she can be seen sitting as she clicks a selfie. Through her post, she reveals that she can’t stop staring at him and we can’t wait to see the glimpse of her son. She captioned it, “Can’t stop staring… at him. (sic)” Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan Bakes Family Cookies Shaped Like Humans, Adds Newborn Brother's Cookie Too- Adorable Pic

Earlier, she shared her sun-kissed picture as she embraced a post-pregnancy glow.

Bebo is back on social media after delivering her second child and often shares her gorgeous pictures. However, the fans are growing impatient and keep asking her on the comments as to when is she planning to reveal the name and face of the baby.

As per the latest reports, the couple has special plans to introduce their newborn child to the world. As per the reports in Pinkvilla, this time the couple will have a virtual introduction of their child through Kareena’s Instagram handle. A source was quoted as saying, “When it happens, it will be the mommy to do the honours this time since she is active on Instagram and has all her fans, media and family following her there.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.