Mumbai: It’s been 20 years since Kareena Kapoor Khan turned Poo and won everyone’s heart for Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The movie was a blockbuster hit and also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan in key roles. However, as the movie completes 20 years, Alia Bhatt is recreating one of the famous Poo’s scene – the prom rating scene. Well, she is not alone. Her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh has also joined her as Hrithik.Also Read - Viral Video: Sara, Janhvi, Ibrahim Dance To Brown Munde At AP Dhillon's Concert In Mumbai

On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to social media and congratulated the team of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as the movie completed 20 years. “My favourite scene and my favourite people Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 year. P.S – love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite,” Alia wrote as she shared a video in which she can be seen taking Poo’s place as she goes around rating cast and crew members of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The video features Ranveer Singh as Hrithik Roshan and needless to say, he also nailed Hrithik’s dialogue perfectly. Do not forget to miss Ibrahim Ali Khan in the video who gets ‘minus’ from Alia aka Poo. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor or Alia Bhatt: Who Pulled Off The White Floral Saree Look Better?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read - SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Will Be Available on Netflix and ZEE5, 90 Days After Theatrical Release

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played the iconic role, also seems to have impressed with Alia Bhatt. Kareena re-shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, “No one better than POO only, of course, the bestest actor of our times… my darling Alia.”

Meanwhile, several other celebrities took to the comment section of Alia’s post mentioning that they are loving the video. While Mumma Soni Razdan wrote, ‘Omg. This is so funny and cute’, Neha Dhupia also commented, ‘Hahaha… also hallelujah.’ Ranveer Singh, Diana Penty.