Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has started her week on a sweet note during the fourth phase of the lockdown. Taking to Instagram, she shared a glimpse of the chocolate cake cooked by her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor. Well, the pictures will the chocolate cake will definitely leave you with watery mouth. Also Read - This is How Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan And In-house Picasso Taimur Imprinted Quarantine 2020 For Life

Sharing the yummylicious pictures, she captioned it, “Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor… And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back… zoom in.” (sic) Also Read - Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Doing Surya Namaskar in This Throwback Video is Your Fitness Inspiration For The Next Whole Week

Earlier last week, Karisma baked some chocolate cupcakes and shared t on social media. She captioned it, “Cupcake anyone? Made by me.” (sic)

Cupcake anyone? Made by me.



During the lockdown phase, Kareena often gives a glimpse of the painting sessions at her home along with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Sometimes, she even shares her skincare routine pictures leaving her fans completely mesmerised.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. However, the film earned low digits at the box office due to coronavirus scare. The film will be re-released again in theatres after the threat vanishes from the country. Karan Johar’s Takht is also in the pipeline. She also has Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan in the pipeline.