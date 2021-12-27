Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan spent Christmas with her family on Saturday shortly after she recovered from COVID-19. It was followed by a sort of reunion with her best friend Amrita Arora at her elder sister Karisma Kapoor’s home on Sunday. Bebo’s husband, Saif Ali Khan, and her elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, were also present for Karisma’s dinner party. Kareena wore beige pants with an off-shoulder black top for the festivities. While she chose to go simple in a black t-shirt at her family lunch on the 25th, this time she went all big in her black bustier top with a plunging neckline. She finished off her ensemble with a green neckpiece. Kareena wore her hair down and showed off her flawless make-up. The Bollywood diva never ceases to wow us with her bold appearances and this was no exception either.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Snapped For 1st Time After Recovering From Covid, But Jeh Takes Away All The Attention

Amrita Arora attended the dinner party with her spouse Shakeel Ladak, while Malaika Arora arrived with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The Jab We Met fame shared a photo with her BFF from the bash on her Instagram stories. "We are back," she wrote in the text. The divas were photographed standing next to one other.

Check this latest picture shared by Kareena Kapoor:

Check this latest picture shared by Kareena Kapoor:

Bebo, who stepped out after a 14-day isolation period, was snapped by the paparazzi just as she arrived for the reunion dinner. While she was all smiles arriving for the party with her family, her bold outfit caught our eye.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a film in which she will co-star alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film will be released in April 2022, after being postponed multiple times.

