Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed a fun gathering with her friends at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's house on Tuesday. Dressed in a black bodycon dress, the actor appeared at Malhotra's house where the paparazzi were stationed to capture a glimpse of the new mommy. Kareena stood outside the house and posed for many photos for the paps only to realise that she was stuck there for a few moments.

Kareena couldn't find the bell outside Manish Malhotra's house and asked 'bell kaha hai' during her photo session. The actor was immediately helped by a photographer who located the bell and pressed it for her. Kareena then removed her mask for better pictures to the paps. The video of the incident is going viral on social media currently. Check it out here:

Kareena was joined by her girl gang at the Malhotra’s house. Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora and Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor gathered to make it a meeting to remember. All of them were dressed up casually. While Malaika wore a pair of red jacket and joggers, Amrita was seen in basic denim and tee. Karisma looked striking in her simple dress as they all posed for the paparazzi outside the designer’s house.

Kareena has been keeping a low and not taking up any outdoor commitments due to the coronavirus. She is spending her time with her newborn, a boy who was born in February this year. The family has shifted to their new residence in Mumbai where she also hosted a birthday dinner for her sister the other day, inviting a few close friends over.