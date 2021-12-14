Mumbai: On Monday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed having been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor took to her Instagram stories to release an official statement mentioning that she’s doing fine and she tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The actor’s father, Randhir Kapoor, now spoke about her health condition and how the family is dealing with her diagnosis. In an interview with ETimes, Daddy Kapoor said Bebo is doing fine now and she has insisted to keep both the kids with her.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora Test Positive For Coronavirus After Partying With Malaika Arora And Others

The entire family has gone under self-quarantine after Kareena tested positive for the virus. Speaking to the daily, Randhir said, "Kareena had mild fever and body ache on Sunday and hence she underwent the test. But she is absolutely fine now. Doctors are taking good care of her." He added that both Jeh and Taimur are staying with their mom. "She is currently in home quarantine so I told her to send the kids to my place, but she said that Taimur and Jeh can stay with her. She is fit and fine so it will be okay," he said.

Along with Kareena, her best friend Amrita Arora has also tested positive for the coronavirus. The two partied with their other friends recently at Rhea Kapoor's house. Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora, Kareena's manager and Karisma also joined them at the cozy dinner. Later, Kareena was seen partying at Karan Johar's house with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Arjun Kapoor among others as the filmmaker celebrated 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Before Kareena’s statement on getting COVID-19, BMC had released a statement to news agency ANI in which the civic body mentioned that Bebo flouted COVID norms. The statement read: “Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo an RT-PCR test (sic).”

We wish them a speedy recovery!