Kareena Kapoor Khan’s elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, seems to be having an interest in yoga and the latest photo of him is the proof. However, he has his own way of doing yoga and mommy Kareena is not sure if the stretching is being done after yoga or after a nap. Yes, you heard us right! Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture of Taimur stretching and wrote a quirky caption, “Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap… You’ll never know. #LockdownYoga.” Followed up with laughing emojis. Also Read - Yoga For Breast Cancer: Is it Safe To Practice Yoga if You Have Breast Cancer?

Check Out The Post Here:



Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan, showerd love on her nephew and commented, “Love him…LOADS. Stay safe..my Jaan Tim.” Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “He’s looking taller tim Tim.” Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Sahni dropped a heart emoji.

Last month, Kareena resumed work after delivering her second child, just after a month. She shot for an episode with Disney Plus show ‘Star vs Food’. The show will have celebrities cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Grump. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas.