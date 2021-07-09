Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has added another feather to her cap as she turns author for her book ‘Pregnancy Bible’. The actor welcomed her second child earlier this year and now she has come out with the experiences she had during both her pregnancies. Unveiling the first look of the book cover, she revealed that she had good and bad, both the days when someday she would get desperate to get to work and some days she struggled to get out of bed. She also revealed that the book has the first-ever photo of her little baby.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan Name Their Second Boy Jeh? Know Its Meaning

Sharing a glimpse of her book on Instagram, she wrote, “I can’t believe that I actually agreed to write this book… but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood. Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you. A huge shout-out to my lovely co-writer, @aditishahbhimjyani, for doing such a stellar job, and the amazing @rohanshrestha for not only shooting the book cover with me but for also capturing my little baby’s first-ever photo. So guys, come join my journey and experience it with me. The pre-order link is in my bio.” Also Read - Inside Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Get Together For A Dinner Date | See Pics

In the follow-up post, she wrote, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

“In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS”, she added.

She concluded with, “I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you. The pre-order link is in my bio.”

When Kareena was expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan, announced her debut book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’. She shared the book’s cover on her eldest son Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday and wrote, “Today is the perfect day to announce my book- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible for all you moms-to-be. I’ll talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! I can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021#newbeginnings #announcement #newbook #authorsofindia #pregnancybible #pregnant #pregnancytips #juggernautbooks #preggers #preggo #momtobe.”

Meanwhile, Bombay Times has stated in its report that Kareena and Saif have named their second child Jeh. However, it is also being said that the couple is deliberating over calling their younger son Mansoor, after his grandfather’s name Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. However, there is no confirmation on the same.