Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a lovely wish for her husband on their eighth wedding anniversary. She posted a never-seen-before photo of herself posing with Saif and wished the best for themselves.

Bebo revealed how both she and her husband always loved wine and spaghetti. She wrote about the secret to a blissful marriage. The caption on Kareena's anniversary post read, "Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine… and lived happily ever after. 😉 Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage 🤣🤣🎈🎈💯💯❤️ On that note, happy anniversary SAKP… here's to eternity and beyond ❤️❤️" (sic)

The couple’s friends from the industry wished them the best on the post. While Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy Anniversary you beautiful people ❤️”, Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, and best friend Amrita Arora simply put several happy emojis in the comments section.

Saif and Kareena got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2012. It was a star-studded wedding affair attended by the who’s who of the film industry with an elaborated pre and post-wedding functions. The couple has been setting goals every day with their beautiful chemistry ever since. They became parents to Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Saif and Kareena are now expecting their second child in March next year. We wish the best to the couple!