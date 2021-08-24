Mumbai: Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore is full of praises for her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. The senior actor says that she is very fond of Kareena and loves the way she treats her team and the people who work for her. Tagore, who has been away from cinema for a long time now, talked to a leading daily and expressed how her heart is full of love for Bebo.Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Aww-dorable Picture Of Little Jeh As She Plants Kiss On Him, All The Way From Maldives

Speaking to Times of India, she said that Kareena is all about calm and composure. Tagore said that her daughter-in-law takes the best care of herself and there's a lot to get inspired from her. She was quoted as saying, "I am so fond of her. What is so wonderful about her is that she is so calm. I have seen her interact with her staff, her hairdresser and the designer. I would sometimes snap at my hairdresser if we were being summoned and I would say zara jaldi karo, but not Kareena."

The Kashmir Ki Kali actor went on to mention how Kareena always asks her to call her 'daughter' and not a daughter-in-law. She said, "She doesn't compare herself with anybody. She does her own thing. I am very happy that she is my daughter-in-law. She says, 'I am like your daughter'. I say, 'Yes you are'."

While Sharmila Tagore has been away from the industry for a long time, she is keen to face the camera again and explore some unchartered territories with OTT. She said she would love to work in a web series soon but she’s waiting for the third wave to get over as she has many comorbidities.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif have returned from their Maldives vacation with their kids Taimur and Jeh.