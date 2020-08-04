In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the nepotism debate has created an outrage across the nation. Many celebrities have come forward and spoke their mind on the ongoing debate and the latest to join the bandwagon is the fourth generation actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan. In an interview with Barkha Dutt and pointed out that instead of understanding the situation, people are in attack mode. She further said that instead of looking at people from a privileged background in a negative light, the ‘larger picture’ needs to be looked at. Also Read - Upen Patel on Being Victim of Nepotism: Suddenly They Decided to Cut Me Out, It Was Toxic For My Mental Health

She said that 21-years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. She said, “It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars’ children for whom it’s not been able to happen that way. The idea is to keep working hard and moving ahead.” Also Read - Netizens Flood Internet With Nepotism Jokes And Memes on Ishaan Khatter After Phone Bhoot Announcement

“It might sound weird but my struggle is there. There is a struggle but it probably is not as interesting as somebody who comes in a train with just Rs 10 in his pocket. Yeah, it’s not been that and I can’t be apologetic about it”, she added.

She asserted that the audience is the final decider who becomes a sat and gave example of Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, who came in the industry with no connections but became successful because the audience welcomed them. “The audience has made us, nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao (You are going to watch the films, right? Don’t go). Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird”, she added.

She said those people coming from film families work just as hard as outsiders. She said, “The idea is that today so many of our biggest stars whom you (the audience) have chosen, whether it is Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao, are all outsiders. They are successful actors because they have worked hard. Whether it is Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor, we have also worked hard. You are enjoying our films and watching them. So, it’s the audience that makes or breaks us.”