Kareena shared a picture with Malaika Arora and wrote, "Gucci BFFs forever." In the picture, both actors can be seen wearing Gucci tank tops. While Kareena's top had a Mickey Mouse on it, Malaika's top had Doraemon on it. Amrita Arora also took to Instagram stories and shared a picture with Bebo. In the picture, Amrita can be seen kissing on Kareena's cheek. Kareena also re-shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, "Met my BFF after two months."

Meanwhile, Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan was trending on Twitter and social media was flooded with people expressing anger against the actor after she allegedly asked for a whopping Rs 12 crores for the upcoming mythological period saga Sita. Netizens alleged that Kareena hurt religious sentiments. Apart from this, Bebo has also been repeatedly sharing information on her social media accounts regarding the coronavirus outbreak. In April this year, she urged her fans to get vaccinated via proper online registration. She also expressed disappointment over people who don’t understand the ‘Gravity of the situation’.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is a remake of Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks’ 1990s movie.