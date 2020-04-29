Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi has paid the tribute to the legendary actor. Sharing an endearing picture from the sets of the film, she said that it was an honour working with him. The photo comprises of Kareena, Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia. Paying the tribute to Irrfan, she wrote, “It was an absolute honour sir Rest in peace.” (sic) Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan: Salman Khan Says 'Big Loss to The Film Industry'

Earlier speaking to NDTV and stating that she is a fan of Irrfan Khan and came on board for Angrezi Medium only because she wants to work with him. She was quoted as saying, “I think the main idea of me doing the film also was very much to work with him. Look at the cast of the film. I am so happy to be in such esteemed company of Radhika, Irrfan and Dimple. I think it’s spectacular.” Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan: Shah Rukh Khan Pens Heartfelt Note For His Billu Co-Star

Take a look at the post here:



Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors of Bollywood, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 53 due to neuroendocrine tumour. During his last moments, he recalled his mother Saeeda Begum and said to his wife Sutapa that he felt his mother was close to him. He even said that he is certain that he has lost the battle and he is going to die. He said, “She is here in my room, mujhe lene aaye hai, dekho baithi hai mere paas”.

The reports also suggests that the actor stopped responding to the medicine at around 1 am last night and that is when the plug was pulled off.

The actor is known for his work in international films such as Slumdog Millionaire, A Mighty Heart, Jurassic World, Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man. His some of the commercial hits include Piku, The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium. He turned a producer in 2017 with Qarib Qarib Singlle along with wife Sutapa.